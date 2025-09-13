Charlie Kirk shooting suspect taken into custody; father identified suspect from public photos, told son to turn himself in

Photo: CNN

The suspect involved in the killing of Charlie Kirk has been identified as Tyler Robinson and is being held without bail in a Utah jail on several charges, according to officials, CNN reported. Kirk was a political ally of US President Donald Trump and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, who died after being shot in the neck on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University.According to the CNN, Robinson's father recognized the young man as his son when police released photos, a law enforcement official told CNN. After confessing to his father, the suspect said he would "rather kill myself than turn myself in," a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation said. A family friend ultimately contacted authorities, Utah's governor said, according to CNN.The suspect's father persuaded him to talk to a youth pastor who works with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshal's Service. During that conversation, Robinson admitted to the crime, according to the source.The suspect is a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College, Utah Valley University, where Kirk was killed.The alleged shooter references video games and an anti-fascist song from Italy, according to Jamie Cohen, a professor at Queens College, City University of New York and an expert in memes and digital culture.Two days after Kirk's stunning assassination, his wife vowed on Saturday night to continue his movement, including the fall campus tour. "It will be greater than ever," Erika Kirk said in her first public remarks."Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die, baby," she said. "I promise I'll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing that this nation has ever seen."Erika Kirk thanked Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and President Donald Trump for their friendship with her husband and their support since his shooting.Trump said in an interview he hopes the suspected shooter gets the death penalty. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has also said state officials will "pursue the death penalty" in the case, according to the CNN.According to Fox News, Trump revealed Friday that Charlie Kirk was like a "son" to him.However, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown cannot say yet if they will pursue the death penalty in the suspect of Charlie Kirk's murder but said, "everything is on the table."Turning Point USA, the political organization founded by Charlie Kirk, caters to conservative youth on American university campuses.Global Times