Cutting-edge technologies enrich cultural and tourism services at 2025 CIFTIS

Visitors watch the exhibition "This is the Shang" with MR devices at the Cultural & Tourism Services exhibition area of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2025. At the 2025 CIFTIS, a variety of cutting-edge technologies have enriched the exhibition, providing more interactive and immersing cultural and tourism experiences for visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

People play Go game, known as Weiqi in Chinese, with robots at the Cultural & Tourism Services exhibition area of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2025. At the 2025 CIFTIS, a variety of cutting-edge technologies have enriched the exhibition, providing more interactive and immersing cultural and tourism experiences for visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

A kids interacts with a robot at the outdoor section of the Cultural & Tourism Services exhibition area of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2025. At the 2025 CIFTIS, a variety of cutting-edge technologies have enriched the exhibition, providing more interactive and immersing cultural and tourism experiences for visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

A kid poses for a photo with an award-winning robot at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2025. At the 2025 CIFTIS, a variety of cutting-edge technologies have enriched the exhibition, providing more interactive and immersing cultural and tourism experiences for visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

A kid tries a VR device at the Cultural & Tourism Services exhibition area of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2025. At the 2025 CIFTIS, a variety of cutting-edge technologies have enriched the exhibition, providing more interactive and immersing cultural and tourism experiences for visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the digital intelligence empowered exhibitions at the Cultural & Tourism Services exhibition area of the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2025. At the 2025 CIFTIS, a variety of cutting-edge technologies have enriched the exhibition, providing more interactive and immersing cultural and tourism experiences for visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)