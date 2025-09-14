This stack composite photo taken on Sept. 13, 2025 shows lightning in Beijing, capital of China. Scattered thundershowers hit Beijing on Saturday evening, accompanied by strong winds, hail, and short-lived downpours in some parts of the city. (Photo: Xinhua)

