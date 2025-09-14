Yellow River tunnel under construction in Jinan, China's Shandong

This photo shows the construction site of a Yellow River tunnel in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 12, 2025. With an excavation diameter of 15.06 meters, a shield machine has bored 1,626 meters in the south line of the Yellow River tunnel in Jinan as of Friday. The Yellow River tunnel has a total length of 3,888 meters, with 3,252 meters to be excavated using a shield machine. It is designed as a six-lane, bidirectional highway with a speed limit of 60 km per hour. (Photo: Xinhua)

