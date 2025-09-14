Scenery of Ulan Butong grassland in China's Inner Mongolia

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2025 shows the scenery of the Ulan Butong grassland in early autumn in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists ride horses on the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Horses forage on the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)