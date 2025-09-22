Arab League welcomes Britain, Canada and Australia's recognition of Palestine

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Sunday welcomed the recognition of an independent State of Palestine by Britain, Canada and Australia.



In a post on his X account, Aboul-Gheit said the recognition "corrects a historical error that has persisted for years."



He added that the move also aligns with the demands of the people in those countries to support the Palestinian right to independence and to live with dignity.



"We anticipate more impactful international recognitions soon," he said.



Earlier on Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a video statement that Britain "formally recognizes the State of Palestine," calling for a shift back to a two-state solution.



A joint statement by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: "Australia recognizes the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own."



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also issued a statement on Sunday confirming Canada's recognition of the State of Palestine.

