Israel slams recognition of Palestinian state by Britain, Australia, Canada

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday denounced the decision by Britain, Canada and Australia to recognize a Palestinian state.



"I have a clear message to those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre of October 7," Netanyahu said, referring to Hamas' attack on southern Israel in October 2023. "You are giving a huge reward to terrorism."



He added, "It will not happen, there will not be a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River."



He added that he will give a response to the latest recognition after his return from the United States. "Wait for it," he said.



Welcoming the move by the three countries, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, "It constitutes an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy," according to a statement by his office.



Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a video statement that Britain "formally recognizes the State of Palestine," calling for a shift back to a two-state solution.



Meanwhile, a joint media release by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong said "Australia recognizes the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own."



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday also issued a statement on Canada's recognition of the State of Palestine.

