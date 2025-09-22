8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) Int'l Cultural Expo kicks off in Gansu

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2025 shows the exterior view of the venue of the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. More than 1,200 representatives from 97 countries and eight international organizations have gathered at the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, which kicked off on Sunday in Dunhuang, a key hub on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Guests visit the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 21, 2025. More than 1,200 representatives from 97 countries and eight international organizations have gathered at the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, which kicked off on Sunday in Dunhuang, a key hub on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Actresses perform during the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 21, 2025. More than 1,200 representatives from 97 countries and eight international organizations have gathered at the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, which kicked off on Sunday in Dunhuang, a key hub on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Guests learn about a cultural and creative product produced with 3D printing technology during the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 21, 2025. More than 1,200 representatives from 97 countries and eight international organizations have gathered at the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, which kicked off on Sunday in Dunhuang, a key hub on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China. (Photo: Xinhua)