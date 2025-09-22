China-Laos railway handles over 67 mln tons of freight volume

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 21, 2025 shows freight trains running past the Mohan Railway Station of the China-Laos Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Since the operation of the China-Laos Railway, the total number of freight trains operational along the line has exceeded 60,000 as of Sept. 19, with a freight volume of over 67.6 million tons, including more than 15 million tons of cross-border trade. (Photo: Xinhua)

