Cranberry harvest festival held in Fuyuan, NE China's Heilongjiang

Cranberries are pictured at a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 21, 2025. A cranberry harvest festival was held on Sunday in Fuyuan, a leading hub for large-scale cranberry cultivation in China. The 4,200 mu (280 hectares) of cranberries at a planting base in the city have entered the harvest season recently. In recent years, Fuyuan has been focused on developing its cranberry industry. It has established a large-scale cranberry planting base and built up a full industrial chain which includes a cranberry research and development center, cold-chain warehouses, and processing workshops. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker harvests cranberries using flooding techniques at a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 21, 2025. A cranberry harvest festival was held on Sunday in Fuyuan, a leading hub for large-scale cranberry cultivation in China. The 4,200 mu (280 hectares) of cranberries at a planting base in the city have entered the harvest season recently. In recent years, Fuyuan has been focused on developing its cranberry industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

Cranberries are pictured at a cranberry planting base in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 21, 2025. A cranberry harvest festival was held on Sunday in Fuyuan, a leading hub for large-scale cranberry cultivation in China. (Photo: Xinhua)