Tibetan costume show staged in China's Sichuan

People present traditional Tibetan costumes at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

