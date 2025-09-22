PHOTO / CHINA
Tibetan costume show staged in China's Sichuan
By Xinhua Published: Sep 22, 2025 10:02 AM
People present traditional Tibetan costumes at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025. A Tibetan costume show combining tradition and modernity was staged in the cornfield here on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman presents traditional Tibetan costume at a Tibetan costume show in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

A Tibetan costume show is staged in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

A Tibetan costume show is staged in Zhongde Village of Xiangcheng County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2025.

