Aids pouring in
By VCG Published: Oct 15, 2025 11:57 PM
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing wait to cross into the Gaza Strip early on October 15, 2025, after Israel said it would allow the crossing to reopen. Photo: VCG

