Aids pouring in

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing wait to cross into the Gaza Strip early on October 15, 2025, after Israel said it would allow the crossing to reopen. Photo: VCG
Palestinians, who face difficulties accessing food due to the blockade imposed by Israel, wait to receive aid rations ...
Palestinians carry humanitarian aid in northern Gaza Strip
At least 31 Palestinians were killed on Sunday by Israeli gunfire near a humanitarian aid center in southern ...