China enters peak autumn harvest season

Villagers transport fruit at Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 14, 2025. (Photo by Li Changhua/Xinhua)

A villager harvests pomelos in Xichou County of Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 15, 2025. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

A villager airs corn at a yard in Xiulin Town of Jingxing County, Shijiazhuang of north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 15, 2025. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2025 shows villagers harvesting rice in a field in Heshun Town of Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)