Foreigners enter China's Hainan under favorable visa-free entry policy

Inbound passengers go through border inspection procedures at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 15, 2025. Hainan has handled 2 million inbound and outbound trips crossing the border this year as of Oct. 15, with foreign travelers accounting for 53 percent of the total, according to the Haikou General Station of Immigration Inspection. Hainan has long enjoyed favorable visa-free entry policies in China. The majority of foreigners who enter Hainan do so under the visa-free entry policy. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

