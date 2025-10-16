Project of Tsinghua University wins final of China Int'l College Students' Innovation Competition 2025

Representatives of contestants are seen during the final of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2025 in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2025. Six teams from domestic and international colleges took part in the final of the competition here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Representatives from Harbin Institute of Technology introduce the model of their project during a college students' innovation achievements exhibition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Representatives from the University of Auckland introduce the model of their project during a college students' innovation achievements exhibition in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

The project of Tsinghua University wins the final of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2025 in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)