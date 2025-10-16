Chinese art exhibition opens in Kuwait highlighting cultural exchanges

People visit the exhibition in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Oct. 15, 2025. The Chinese art exhibition "Distant and Close" opened on Wednesday at Kuwait's Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah, or House of Islamic Antiquities, a major public museum in Kuwait City. The exhibition, running through 2026, showcases the historical and cultural ties between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)The Chinese art exhibition "Distant and Close" opened on Wednesday at Kuwait's Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah, or House of Islamic Antiquities, a major public museum in Kuwait City. The exhibition, running through 2026, showcases the historical and cultural ties between China and Kuwait.
