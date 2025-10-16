Chinese art exhibition opens in Kuwait highlighting cultural exchanges

People visit the exhibition in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Oct. 15, 2025. The Chinese art exhibition "Distant and Close" opened on Wednesday at Kuwait's Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah, or House of Islamic Antiquities, a major public museum in Kuwait City. The exhibition, running through 2026, showcases the historical and cultural ties between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

The Chinese art exhibition "Distant and Close" opened on Wednesday at Kuwait's Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah, or House of Islamic Antiquities, a major public museum in Kuwait City. The exhibition, running through 2026, showcases the historical and cultural ties between China and Kuwait.Held under the patronage of Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, the exhibition features 128 artifacts collected by Kuwaitis, highlighting centuries of artistic and cultural exchange between Chinese and Islamic civilizations.Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi called the exhibition a milestone in cultural cooperation, reflecting strong bilateral relations built on mutual respect and a shared interest in expanding partnerships.Liu Xiang, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, said the exhibition "represents the true friendship between China and Kuwait" and underlines ongoing cultural collaboration. He added that China will continue working with the Kuwaiti authorities to promote mutual learning and cultural exchange.

People visit the exhibition in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Oct. 15, 2025. The Chinese art exhibition "Distant and Close" opened on Wednesday at Kuwait's Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah, or House of Islamic Antiquities, a major public museum in Kuwait City. The exhibition, running through 2026, showcases the historical and cultural ties between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Oct. 15, 2025. The Chinese art exhibition "Distant and Close" opened on Wednesday at Kuwait's Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah, or House of Islamic Antiquities, a major public museum in Kuwait City. The exhibition, running through 2026, showcases the historical and cultural ties between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Oct. 15, 2025. The Chinese art exhibition "Distant and Close" opened on Wednesday at Kuwait's Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah, or House of Islamic Antiquities, a major public museum in Kuwait City. The exhibition, running through 2026, showcases the historical and cultural ties between China and Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)