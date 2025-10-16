Ghanaian president lauds global impact of 1995 Beijing conference on women

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama speaks during an interview with Xinhua at the Ghanaian Presidency in Accra, Ghana, Oct. 9, 2025.(Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has lauded the lasting impact of the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, saying it helped bring development issues concerning women to the forefront of national and international decision-making.Ahead of his trip to Beijing for the 2025 Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, Mahama recalled the 1995 conference with nostalgia during an exclusive interview with Xinhua at the presidential palace in Accra."The Beijing conference on women was a major global event that placed women's issues at the forefront of the global agenda," Mahama said. "Thirty years on, we must all look at the 'scorecard' and see what progress our women have made."In Ghana, he said, significant progress has been made, including the achievement of gender parity in school enrollment between boys and girls.The president enumerated several initiatives undertaken to empower women, including the passage of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act -- legislation to ensure a significant increase in women's representation in government institutions and public life.Other milestones, he said, include the establishment of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the police service to address domestic abuse, plans to create Women's Development Bank, and policies promoting girls' education."Probably the biggest achievement is that for the first time in the history of Ghana, we have a woman who is vice president. She has broken the glass ceiling: She's opened the door, and I'm sure that many more women would fill that position. And even maybe in the near future, we'll have a first female president in Ghana," he said."I do think Beijing (World Conference on Women) was a very positive influence, because it's made every country take the issue of gender seriously," said Mahama.On Ghana-China relations, the president noted that since the establishment of their diplomatic ties 65 years ago, the two countries have carried out fruitful cooperation in fields such as agriculture and infrastructure development, significantly enhancing Ghana's productivity."Ghana sees China as a partner," Mahama said. "We cherish our friendship and solidarity with China, and after 65 years of cooperation, we believe our partnership will reach new heights."China has long remained Ghana's largest trading partner and main source of investment. In 2024, bilateral trade reached a record high of 11.8 billion U.S. dollars.Mahama said the steady growth in trade is a positive development. Given Ghana's geographic and strategic advantages, he believes the relationship can reach a higher level, emphasizing that Ghana's top priority is to work with China to add value to its natural resources and locally produced goods.He said Ghana is focusing on five key sectors -- infrastructure development, agriculture and agro-processing, textiles and apparel, digitalization and innovation, and energy -- which together form "the core direction of our expanded partnership with China."Mahama praised the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, noting that Ghana's central location in West Africa, its status as a major port hub, and the presence of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat in Accra position the country to serve as "a central hub for China-Africa production cooperation."The president noted his recent announcement of the "Accra Reset" initiative at the United Nations General Assembly, which covers global governance, finance, health and trade systems. He observed that the Global Governance Initiative China rolled out "aligns with Africa's interests," and expressed willingness to cooperate on shared goals.He also commended China's development path, noting that by taking the right steps, Africa can improve livelihoods and create prosperity.Mahama noted that Africa missed out on the previous industrial revolutions. "We're going into the industrial revolution led by digitalization, artificial intelligence and innovation," he said."I believe that partnerships with countries like China would ensure that Africa does not miss out again," he added.