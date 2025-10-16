Chinese player Zeng Fanbo waived by Brooklyn Nets, sparking heated online discussion over ‘marketing blitz’

Zeng Fanbo of the Brooklyn Nets runs on to the court before the game against the Phoenix Suns as part of 2025 NBA China Games on October 12, 2025 in Macao, China.?Photo: VCG

Chinese basketball player Zeng Fanbo has been waived by the Brooklyn Nets, the team officially announced on Wednesday night, sparking widespread discussion among fans and netizens over his brief 22-day NBA stint.Following the announcement, Zeng's studio issued a statement on China's social media platform Sina Weibo, thanking fans for their support during the Nets' NBA China Games in Macao. "Being able to step onto the NBA preseason court and wear an NBA jersey is already a valuable experience for Zeng. We're proud of him," the statement read.The response added that Zeng had suffered a serious back injury five and a half months ago, which forced him to miss individual offseason training sessions and several NBA team workouts. During his rehabilitation, he also lost the opportunity to participate in summer league training. After just 20 days of practice and recovery scrimmages, he joined the Nets.The statement noted that Zeng played much of last CBA season in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) while dealing with knee pain, and that simply returning to the court demonstrated courage and determination. "Zeng has given everything for his dream. We hope everyone continues to support and encourage him," it said.The statement said that Zeng would return to the US to focus on fully recovery and evaluate his next steps.According to reports, Zeng signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets on September 23, a non-guaranteed, minimum-salary deal introduced under the NBA's 2017 collective bargaining agreement. Such contracts allow teams to waive players before the regular season without long-term salary obligations.During the NBA China Games in Macao, part of the Nets' preseason schedule, Zeng made a brief appearance. In the first game, he played 10 minutes and 6 seconds, recording no shot attempts or points, but contributing one steal and three fouls. In the second game, Zeng did not appear.The move has drawn sustained attention from fans and netizens. When Zeng first signed his Exhibit 10 deal, some netizens speculated that the move was "to add a Chinese element for the China Games."After his release, some fans expressed disappointment online, saying the signing "was a plant for the Macao games" and that "the Nets suck using this young man for ticket sales," accompanied by heartbroken emojis.Others, however, commented that Zeng has yet to reach the level required for a two-way NBA contract and that his injuries likely prevented him from performing at his best.Under league rules, Zeng could now choose to join the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G League affiliate. The Exhibit 10 deal includes a clause that offers a bonus if the player joins the affiliate team and stays for at least 60 days, a mechanism designed to retain promising talent within the organization.Meanwhile, the Beijing Ducks of the CBA have pre-registered Zeng for the upcoming domestic season, meaning he could also return to China to continue his professional career."Zeng is still very young. I think his courage and determination to give it a try are highly commendable," veteran sports commentator Su Qun told the Global Times on Thursday. "Among players of his age, his physical attributes make him well-suited for the power forward position. However, when he signed with the Nets, his recovery time had been very short, so it's natural that there would be a gap between his condition and what the coaching staff expected."Su noted that this was evident in the first game of the China Games, where "Zeng didn't seem fully integrated with the team, and he wasn't part of the coach's overall plan or rotation. The Nets likely brought him along more for the China Games' promotional value. Whether or not he played in the second game, it would have been very difficult for him to secure a two-way contract. But still, it was a bit inconsiderate not to let him play in the second game.""Looking ahead, Zeng should focus on long-term planning," Su added. "He's a great athlete, and if he can continue improving the quality of his training and raise his technical level to match his physical talent, he still has a promising future and the potential to reach the NBA standard."