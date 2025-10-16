In pics: performance to celebrate White Cane Safety Day in Cairo

Blind female musicians from Egypt's Al Nour Wal Amal (Light and Hope) Chamber Orchestra perform at the Al-Ghouri Palace to mark the White Cane Safety Day in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 15, 2025. The White Cane Safety Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 15 each year. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

