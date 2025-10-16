In pics: opening ceremony of ZooTown in London

Aneeshwar Kunchala, 10-year-old conservationist and "Mayor of ZooTown," simulates an ultrasound scan on a model African wild dog at ZooTown at London Zoo in London, Oct. 15, 2025. Opening to the public on Oct. 18, the ZooTown features multiple themed role-play stations where children can try their hands at working for wildlife, including preparing meals for animals in the Keeper Kitchen, fighting germs in the science lab or tracking wild animals in the field conservation station. (Xinhua)

