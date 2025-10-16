China's Ministry of Public Security deals devastating blows to four major criminal clans in northern Myanmar

By: Global Times | Published: Oct 16, 2025 03:56 PM

Through joint law-enforcement operations, Chinese and Myanmar police authorities have arrested more than 57,000 Chinese nationals suspected of fraud, dealing a devastating blow to the notorious four criminal clans in Kokang region, northern Myanmar, according to a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday.