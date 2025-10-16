Finland: Outstanding relationship provides strong foundation for open, constructive dialogue

Ambassador of Finland to China Mikko Kinnunen (left) briefs the media in Beijing on October 15, 2025. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

The Embassy of the Republic of Finland hosted a press conference at the Finnish Ambassador's Residence in Beijing on October 15, announcing the latest diplomatic progress made in the Finland-China relations. Diplomats shared their highlights of key cooperation areas while marking the 75th anniversary of Finland-China diplomatic relations.At the press conference, Ambassador Jukka Salovaara, Permanent State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, said that both Finland and China have been trying to deal with many global challenges."We are committed to climate action and biodiversity protection. Both countries have been trying to work together on gender equality as well as the 2030 Agenda for [Sustainable] Development," said Secretary Salovaara, noting that Finland is committed to maintaining a strong partnership with China for many years to come.Specifically, he said that both countries have ambitions to achieve carbon neutrality targets, which also provide a strong foundation for practical cooperation. The cooperation has expanded in various fields, including sustainable forestry, water management, and green transition sectors.In terms of cultural heritage protection, Secretary Salovaara affirmed that Finland supports a dialogue and multilateral framework that promote transparency, cultural exchanges, and the right practice for repatriation of cultural property.In May 2023, Secretary Salovaara, on behalf of the Finnish government, returned sacred stones to Namibia. The move serves as an example to all the countries that had robbed cultural heritages from Africa as well as other countries and regions."[To carry out efforts in repatriation of cultural property] in close partnership with countries or other regions, that's the right thing to do," Secretary Salovaara told the Global Times.While giving a brief on Finland's cooperation with China in joint research, Secretary Salovaara noted that the country is focused on environment-friendly shipping. "Because we have to be very mindful of that when you operate in arctic conditions, [to be] mindful of the environment is critical," he said.Secretary Salovaara elaborated that the joint research on the ice environment and innovation in green maritime technology are very promising. "We have to ensure that our collaboration is peaceful, science-based, and sustainable" in the global market landscape with world-leading icebreaker technology. Finland designs 80 percent of global icebreakers and builds about 60 percent of them, he introduced.Meanwhile, Ambassador of Finland to China Mikko Kinnunen stressed the importance of multilateralism. "Keeping free trade is important for Finland. This is the overall principle, and multilateralism is a way of doing things that are dear to both our countries," he pointed out.Talking about the remarkable moments and programs in mutual learning between the two civilizations, Ambassador Kinnunen was showed his hopethat the cultural cooperation would return to what it was before the global pandemic.Highlighting the close cooperation since 1953 between the two countries, including the winter sports cooperation before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the ambassador elaborated that more Finnish artists and cultural actors are expected to come to China.As a facilitator, the embassy is open to seeking opportunities for people-to-people exchanges. "Student exchanges and tourism are also important elements [in cultural exchanges]," he said.Ambassador Kinnunen also affirmed China's unilateral visa-free policy granted, which went effective in early November 2024, to facilitate easier travel for Finnish business representatives, students, and tourists, which has helped enhance cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations between Finland and China."Finnish people are very happy about that. Obviously, it makes [it] easier to travel to China. It's particularly good for business people," said Ambassador Kinnunen, noting that business people may travel with short notice with no hassle or trouble."So I think it has been appreciated very much. We have been thankful to China's decision," the ambassador said, noting Finland is seeing Chinese tourists are picking up, staying longer and spending more during their trips. Ambassador Kinnunen vowed to continue to work to expand tourism exchange with China.