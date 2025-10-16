特朗普称印度将停购俄石油，还提到中国，外交部回应！

Photo: VCG

在16日的外交部例行记者会上，有媒体提问称，美国总统特朗普称，他已从印度总理莫迪处获得保证，印度将停止从俄罗斯购买石油，现在该让中国也这么做了。请问中方对此有何回应？At a regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 16, a reporter asked that US President Donald Trump claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him of not buying oil from Russia, and it was now time to get China to do the same thing. What's China's comment on this?对此，中国外交部发言人林剑表示，中方已多次就该问题表明立场。中国同包括俄罗斯在内的世界各国开展正常的经贸能源合作，正当合法。美方的做法是典型的单边霸凌和经济胁迫，严重破坏国际经贸规则，威胁全球产业链、供应链的安全稳定。In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that China has repeatedly stated its position on this issue. China’s normal trade and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia, is legitimate and lawful, Lin said, adding that the US approach is typical unilateral bullying and economic coercion, which severely undermines international trade rules and threatens the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.他表示，中方在乌克兰危机问题上一贯秉持客观公正立场，光明磊落，有目共睹。我们坚决反对美方动辄拿中方说事，坚决反对对中方滥施非法单边制裁和长臂管辖。如果中方的正当权益受到损害，中方必将坚决反制，坚定维护自身的主权发展和安全利益。Lin stressed that China has always maintained an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine crisis — open and aboveboard for all to see. “We firmly oppose the US’ action of directing the issue at China, and we strongly oppose imposing illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction on China,” Lin said. “If China’s legitimate rights and interests are harmed, we will take firm countermeasures to safeguard our sovereignty, development, and security interests.”