First phase of 138th Canton Fair concludes with broad global participation

Buyers negotiate with exhibitors at the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Photo: Xinhua)

Buyers talk with an exhibitor during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 19, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Photo: Xinhua)

An exhibitor (C) introduces home appliance products to buyers at the booth of Bear Electric Appliance during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 16, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Photo: Xinhua)

A buyer poses for a photo with a motorcycle at the motorcycle exhibition area of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 19, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Photo: Xinhua)