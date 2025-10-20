Golden autumn days draw people outdoors across China

Tourists enjoy sightseeing in a populus euphratica forest in Mogao Town of Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 19, 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy sightseeing at a scenic area in Fuchuan Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 19. 2025. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows tourists visiting a scenic area in Dafeng District of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows people enjoying the scenery of flower fields in Wuyi County of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. People are heading outdoors to enjoy the pleasant autumn days across China. (Photo: Xinhua)