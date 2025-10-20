Autumn scenery of populus euphratica forests, Tarim River attracts tourists to Xinjiang

A drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows tourists visiting a scenic spot in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows tourists riding camels at a scenic spot in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows a view at a scenic spot in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows a view of the populus euphratica forests surrounding the Tarim River in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo: Xinhua)