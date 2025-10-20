Tourists travel off-peak after National Day holiday to S China's Hainan

Tourists visit Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Many tourists choose to travel off-peak to China's island province of Hainan, a popular tourist destination, as prices of transport and accommodation dip following China's National Day holiday. (Photo: Xinhua)

