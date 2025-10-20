Chinese investments enter a new phase and advance in Brazil's services sector

File photo: CFP

By Brasil 247 - The presence of Chinese capital in Brazil is entering a new stage. After years of focusing on infrastructure, energy and more recently electric vehicle manufacturing, Chinese companies are now moving into Brazil's services sector, attracted by the country's large consumer market.Chinese firms are targeting areas such as e-commerce logistics, delivery services, digital payments, food chains and consumer technology. Libiao, a multinational automation company operating in more than 35 countries, entered Brazil in September to supply robotic systems for warehouse operations and e-commerce distribution centers. "Brazil is the largest e-commerce market in Latin America, and this demands automation solutions that reduce delivery times," said Thiago Holanda, the company's Business Development Manager for the region, reported O Globo newspaper.In May 2025, during President Lula's state visit to China, fast-food giant Mixue announced a R$ 3.2 billion (US$ 580 million) investment in Brazil. The company has already opened its first store in São Paulo and plans to expand through franchises, install a factory and use local ingredients. Executives said the project could create 25,000 jobs by 2030.Known in China for its ice cream, teas and "bubble" drinks sold for around US$1, Mixue operates with a vertically integrated model. "Brazil is a major producer of the raw materials it uses," said Roberto Kanter, professor at FGV, who noted that the company will need to adapt its products to local tastes.Also during Lula's visit to Beijing, Chinese tech giant Meituan, owner of delivery platform Keeta, confirmed an investment of R$ 5.6 billion over five years in Brazil. The company plans to create a network of 100,000 delivery partners by the end of this year and open a customer service center in the Northeast, generating up to 4,000 indirect jobs. "We believe it is possible to double the number of food delivery users in five years, reaching 120 million people," said Keeta CEO Tony Qiu.In financial services, UnionPay, China's largest credit card network and competitor of Visa and Mastercard, began operations in Brazil through a partnership with fintech Left. Withdrawals using UnionPay cards are now enabled at 24,000 Banco24Horas ATMs.Smartphone manufacturer Oppo, present in Brazil since 2022, plans to double production capacity in early 2026. "We want Brazil among Oppo's five largest markets by 2029," said André Alves, senior sales manager. The company has launched eight models and is evaluating whether to bring its premium Find series to the country, developed with Hasselblad and advanced AI.Data from Brazil's Central Bank show that Chinese direct investment in equity participation rose from US$105 million in 2019 to US$306 million in 2024. Between January and June 2025 alone, investments reached US$379 million. According to the Brazil-China Business Council (CEBC), Brazil was the emerging economy that attracted the most Chinese productive investments in 2024, with US$ 4.18 billion across 39 projects.Analysts say the intensified Chinese interest is partly linked to the trade frictions initiated by the US. "China seeks to include Brazil in its sphere of influence through financial resources," said Roberto Dumas, professor of international economics at Insper.Túlio Cariello, CEBC's director of research, pointed out that China maintains heavy investment in Brazil's energy sector, especially renewables, while also expanding in mining, technology and digital consumption. According to Vivian Fraga, China expert at TozziniFreire Advogados, Brazilian consumers are increasingly receptive to Chinese products. "Consumers want quality, but also good prices," she said.(Reported by Brasil 247 on October 19, 2025)