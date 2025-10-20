Iran’s IRGC Quds Force condemns killing of Baluch Sunni elders, blames Israeli-linked groups: media

A man holds up a portrait of the late commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard aerospace division Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who was killed in an Israeli strike in June during an anti-Israeli rally after the Friday prayers at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square, in Tehran, Iran, on October 10, 2025. Photo: VCG

The Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has strongly condemned the killing of the elders of Baluch Sunni ethnic groups in the south east of the country "at the hands of Israeli-linked" terrorist groups, according to media report.The IRGC's Quds Force claimed in a statement that groups "affiliated with Israel" committed the killing of a number of elders and chiefs of Sunni enthnic groups and "those perpetrating and ordering these crimes will soon be punished for their disgraceful acts, and the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong security and military forces will firmly give them a befitting response for their brutal acts," according to Tehran Times."Such crimes will never sap the Iranian nation's iron will and the exemplary unity between Shiites and Sunnis in Sistan-Baluchestan province, and the watchful people in the region, who are loyal to the Supreme Leader, will remain vigilant and united and stand up to the conspiracies of enemies of Islam and Iran," the statement read.Israel has not responded to the statement as of press time.A prominent Sunni tribal elder in Iran's restive Sistan-Baluchestan province was shot dead on Sunday, the latest in a series of targeted killings that authorities blame on foreign-backed terrorist groups. Mullah Kamal Salahi-zehi, a well-known community leader in the town of Sarbaz, was killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Iranshahr, according to Iranian state media.The killing follows several similar incidents in recent months. In September, Reza Azarkish, a local Basij militia member, was shot dead in Iranshahr. Earlier in the month, Iraj Shams Askani, a member of the Revolutionary Guards, was gunned down in the border town of Rask, in an attack claimed by the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, according to Iran International.