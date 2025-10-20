Minning Town in NW China's Ningxia thrives amid ecological transformation

Farmers harvest wine grapes at Minning Town, Yongning County in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2025. Nestled at the base of the Helan Mountains, rows of lush vineyards line the Yellow River, showcasing the transformation of Minning Town. Once a small village of a few thousand residents, Minning Town has become a modern township of over 60,000 people, its streets and facilities reflecting decades of targeted poverty alleviation and development. (Photo: Xinhua)

