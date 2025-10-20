Bangladesh offers 3-day fee waiver for flights after airport fire

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after a fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The devastating fire at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport led to around 21 flights being either diverted or cancelled, according to Sheikh Bashir Uddin, adviser to the Bangladeshi Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism. The adviser said that the airport had successfully met its goal of resuming operations by 9 p.m. local time on Saturday night after the fire erupted at around 2:15 p.m. local time on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

All fees for non-scheduled flights at Bangladesh's main airport have been waived for the next three days following a major fire, an official announced on Sunday.The devastating fire at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport led to around 21 flights being either diverted or cancelled, according to Sheikh Bashir Uddin, adviser to the Bangladeshi Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.The adviser said that the airport had successfully met its goal of resuming operations by 9 p.m. local time on Saturday night after the fire erupted at around 2:15 p.m. local time on Saturday.Officials were reportedly working to determine total financial losses.