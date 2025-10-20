Autumn scenery at nature park in Engure, Latvia

People enjoy the autumn scenery at a nature park in Engure, at the seashore of the Gulf of Riga, Latvia, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

A horse is pictured at a nature park in Engure, at the seashore of the Gulf of Riga, Latvia, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows a pier near Engure, at the seashore of the Gulf of Riga, Latvia. (Photo: Xinhua)

A grey heron is pictured in the Baltic Sea near Engure, at the seashore of the Gulf of Riga, Latvia, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)