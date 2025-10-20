A staff member weighs a pumpkin for a customer during the annual Pumpkin Festival in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 19, 2025. Poland is a major pumpkin producer in Europe. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take selfies with pumpkins during the annual Pumpkin Festival in Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 19, 2025. Poland is a major pumpkin producer in Europe. (Photo: Xinhua)

A child holds a pumpkin during the annual Pumpkin Festival in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 19, 2025. Poland is a major pumpkin producer in Europe. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman selects pumpkins during the annual Pumpkin Festival in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 19, 2025. Poland is a major pumpkin producer in Europe. (Photo: Xinhua)