WHO says DRC could declare end of Ebola outbreak by December

A staff member of the World Health Organization (WHO) walks through an Ebola treatment center in the Bulape health zone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

A health worker disinfects at an Ebola treatment center in the Bulape health zone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Oct. 17, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

A health worker washes her hands at an Ebola treatment center in the Bulape health zone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Oct. 17, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows an Ebola treatment center in the Bulape health zone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Oct. 17, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday that health authorities could declare the end of the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in early December if no new cases are detected before then.The announcement came in a statement from the WHO Regional Office for Africa after the last Ebola patient was discharged from a treatment center following full recovery, a milestone in the country's battle against the deadly virus."This discharge marks the start of a 42-day countdown, after which the outbreak can be officially declared over, provided that no new cases are identified," the statement said.Since the outbreak was declared on Sept. 4 in Bulape, a health zone in the central province of Kasai, a total of 64 cases have been reported, including 53 confirmed and 11 probable. Nineteen patients have recovered, and no new cases have been reported since Sept. 25, according to the WHO.Mohamed Janabi, WHO regional director for Africa, hailed the progress made so far. "The recovery of the last patient, only six weeks after the outbreak was declared, is a remarkable achievement. It reflects the strength of partnerships, national expertise, and collective determination to overcome challenges and save lives," he said.The DRC previously declared the end of its 15th Ebola outbreak in September 2022, which had emerged in the eastern province of North Kivu.Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes a range of symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain, and malaise, and in many cases, internal and external bleeding, according to the WHO.