Malaysian durians reach China in 36 hours

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2025 shows a Musang King Durian in Raub of Pahang state, Malaysia. Raub in Pahang state, Malaysia is an important durian-producing region. Due to the unique tropical rainforest climate and soil conditions, premium durian varieties such as Musang King Durian from this area are known for their dense flesh and rich flavor. In past years, a significant portion of Raub durians were supplied to the Chinese market through cold chain logistics. (Photo: Xinhua)

Durians are seen on the tree at a durian orchard in Raub of Pahang state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members hold durians at a durian processing factory in Selangor state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member transfers durians at a durian processing factory in Selangor state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)