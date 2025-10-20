PHOTO / WORLD
2 trains for Astana Light Rail Transit project arrive for testing in Astana, Kazakhstan
By Xinhua Published: Oct 20, 2025 12:53 PM
A light rail train is lifted onto the track in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 19, 2025. Two trains for the Astana Light Rail Transit (LRT) project have arrived in the Kazakh capital and were lifted into place from October 16 to 19 to advance testing work, according to the city administration. (Photo: Xinhua)

A light rail train is lifted onto the track in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 19, 2025. Two trains for the Astana Light Rail Transit (LRT) project have arrived in the Kazakh capital and were lifted into place from October 16 to 19 to advance testing work, according to the city administration. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
A light rail train is lifted onto the track in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 19, 2025. Two trains for the Astana Light Rail Transit (LRT) project have arrived in the Kazakh capital and were lifted into place from October 16 to 19 to advance testing work, according to the city administration. (Photo: Xinhua)

A light rail train is lifted onto the track in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 19, 2025. Two trains for the Astana Light Rail Transit (LRT) project have arrived in the Kazakh capital and were lifted into place from October 16 to 19 to advance testing work, according to the city administration. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
A light rail train is lifted onto the track in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 19, 2025. Two trains for the Astana Light Rail Transit (LRT) project have arrived in the Kazakh capital and were lifted into place from October 16 to 19 to advance testing work, according to the city administration. (Photo: Xinhua)

A light rail train is lifted onto the track in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 19, 2025. Two trains for the Astana Light Rail Transit (LRT) project have arrived in the Kazakh capital and were lifted into place from October 16 to 19 to advance testing work, according to the city administration. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
A light rail train is lifted onto the track in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 19, 2025. Two trains for the Astana Light Rail Transit (LRT) project have arrived in the Kazakh capital and were lifted into place from October 16 to 19 to advance testing work, according to the city administration. (Photo: Xinhua)

A light rail train is lifted onto the track in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 19, 2025. Two trains for the Astana Light Rail Transit (LRT) project have arrived in the Kazakh capital and were lifted into place from October 16 to 19 to advance testing work, according to the city administration. (Photo: Xinhua)


 