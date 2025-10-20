Hamas says found hostage body in Gaza, to deliver when conditions allow

A bulldozer is used in search of bodies of Israeli hostages in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Oct. 17, 2025. Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on Sunday that it had found the body of an Israeli hostage during ongoing search operations in the Gaza Strip, adding that it would hand it over "when field conditions allow." The group said that current field conditions, including the presence of Israeli forces and sporadic exchanges of fire in some areas, have complicated efforts to recover and transfer the body safely. (Photo: Xinhua)

An excavator is used in search of bodies of Israeli hostages in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Oct. 17, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on Sunday that it had found the body of an Israeli hostage during ongoing search operations in the Gaza Strip, adding that it would hand it over "when field conditions allow."In a press statement, Al-Qassam said that its members discovered the body "during continuous search efforts in several areas of the Gaza Strip," noting that the handover would take place once the security situation permits.The group said that current field conditions, including the presence of Israeli forces and sporadic exchanges of fire in some areas, have complicated efforts to recover and transfer the body safely.Al-Qassam warned that any new Israeli escalation "would obstruct the ongoing search, excavation, and recovery operations, and delay the occupation's retrieval of its soldiers' bodies."The announcement comes as tensions rise between Hamas and Israel over the implementation of a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Oct. 10.The truce includes provisions for the exchange of captives and bodies between the two sides.