Hamas says found hostage body in Gaza, to deliver when conditions allow

A bulldozer is used in search of bodies of Israeli hostages in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Oct. 17, 2025. Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on Sunday that it had found the body of an Israeli hostage during ongoing search operations in the Gaza Strip, adding that it would hand it over "when field conditions allow." The group said that current field conditions, including the presence of Israeli forces and sporadic exchanges of fire in some areas, have complicated efforts to recover and transfer the body safely. (Photo: Xinhua)
