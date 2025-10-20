First vessel on China-Europe Arctic container express route arrives at Port of Gdansk in Poland

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows a container unloaded from the "Istanbul Bridge," the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route, being loaded onto a truck at the Port of Gdansk, Poland. After a 26-day voyage, the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route arrived early Sunday at the Port of Gdansk, located on the Baltic Sea coast in northern Poland. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows trucks parking beside the "Istanbul Bridge," the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route, at the Port of Gdansk, Poland. After a 26-day voyage, the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route arrived early Sunday at the Port of Gdansk, located on the Baltic Sea coast in northern Poland. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows a container being unloaded from the "Istanbul Bridge," the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route, at the Port of Gdansk, Poland. After a 26-day voyage, the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route arrived early Sunday at the Port of Gdansk, located on the Baltic Sea coast in northern Poland. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows a container being unloaded from the "Istanbul Bridge," the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route, at the Port of Gdansk, Poland. After a 26-day voyage, the first vessel on the China-Europe Arctic container express route arrived early Sunday at the Port of Gdansk, located on the Baltic Sea coast in northern Poland. (Photo: Xinhua)