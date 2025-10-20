Auckland Plant Market in New Zealand

People visit the Auckland Plant Market in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 19, 2025. The plant market attracted a lot of visitors with its abundant plants. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Auckland Plant Market in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 19, 2025. The plant market attracted a lot of visitors with its abundant plants. (Photo: Xinhua)

Customers choose potted plants at the Auckland Plant Market in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 19, 2025. The plant market attracted a lot of visitors with its abundant plants. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Auckland Plant Market in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 19, 2025. The plant market attracted a lot of visitors with its abundant plants. (Photo: Xinhua)