Workers make clay pots for Tihar festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal
By Xinhua Published: Oct 20, 2025 01:06 PM
A worker makes a clay pot for Tihar, a Hindu festival of lights, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Oct. 19, 2025. These clay pots will be used as oil lamps during Tihar. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman prepares clay pots for Tihar, a Hindu festival of lights, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Oct. 19, 2025. These clay pots will be used as oil lamps during Tihar. (Photo: Xinhua)

People prepare clay pots for Tihar, a Hindu festival of lights, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Oct. 19, 2025. These clay pots will be used as oil lamps during Tihar. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows clay pots made for Tihar, a Hindu festival of lights, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. These clay pots will be used as oil lamps during Tihar. (Photo: Xinhua)

