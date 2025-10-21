Russian, US top diplomats discuss steps to implement Putin-Trump understandings

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.



As a brief statement published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, the two sides held a "constructive discussion" on possible specific steps to implement the understandings reached during the Oct. 16 telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.



The ministry did not release more information about the call.

