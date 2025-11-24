US, Ukraine say Geneva talks make 'progress' but differences remain

U.S. and Ukrainian representatives said on Sunday that their talks in Geneva on the 28-point plan to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict had "made progress," but details are unsettled as differences need to be narrowed down.



Following a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and national security advisers from Britain, France, and Germany, the Ukrainian side held bilateral talks with the U.S. representatives later in the day.



In the evening, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, briefed reporters and issued separate statements.



Rubio said the talks were the "most productive and meaningful" since the process began, noting that the delegations had worked through key points one by one and made "good progress." He said the teams were now reviewing suggestions raised during the meeting and making efforts to narrow down some remaining differences.



He added that both the U.S. and Ukrainian sides were moving closer to a text they could agree on, although the final outcome would still require approval from the two presidents.



Yermak described the talk with U.S. delegations as "very productive," confirming that "very good progress" was made toward achieving a "just and lasting peace." He said both sides would continue working through proposals in the coming days and would also engage European partners as the process moves forward.



Both sides refused to take questions from reporters, explaining that their teams were still working on updates and preparations regarding several issues.



They are expected to return later in the evening to provide further information.

