PHOTO / CHINA
Tourists enjoy winter scenery at West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, E China
By Xinhua Published: Nov 24, 2025 09:00 AM
Tourists enjoy the scenery at sunrise at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2025. The weather in Hangzhou has been fine in recent days. Many tourists get up early in the morning to visit West Lake and enjoy the beautiful winter scenery here. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists enjoy the scenery at sunrise at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2025.

Tourists pose for photos at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2025.

Tourists enjoy the scenery by boat at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2025.

