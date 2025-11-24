Scenery of scenic spot near Wuxia Gorge in Wushan, China's Chongqing

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2025 shows the view of a scenic spot near the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists take cable cars at a scenic spot near the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist takes photos at a scenic spot near the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)