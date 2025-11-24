In pics: Christmas light-up ceremony in Madrid, Spain

People enjoy the festive light on a street in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 22, 2025. Madrid held a Christmas light-up ceremony on Saturday with a projection light show. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

People enjoy a projection light show in front of the Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 22, 2025. Madrid held a Christmas light-up ceremony on Saturday with a projection light show. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

People pose for a group photo in front of the Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 22, 2025. Madrid held a Christmas light-up ceremony on Saturday with a projection light show. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)