Great Dickens Christmas Fair held in San Francisco

People wearing costumes of the Victorian era attend the Great Dickens Christmas Fair in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 22, 2025. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, which was first held in 1970, opened here on Saturday. Featuring an immersive adventure into Victorian era, the fair transports visitors in a world created by British novelist Charles Dickens in a festive mood. Photo: Xinhua

People wearing costumes of the Victorian era attend the Great Dickens Christmas Fair in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 22, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

People wearing costumes of the Victorian era attend the Great Dickens Christmas Fair in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 22, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

People wearing costumes of the Victorian era dance during the Great Dickens Christmas Fair in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 22, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Actors dressed as Santa Claus (2nd L) and Mrs. Claus (1st L) pose for photos with a man and his daughter during the Great Dickens Christmas Fair in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 22, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

People wearing costumes of the Victorian era perform during the Great Dickens Christmas Fair in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 22, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

People wearing costumes of the Victorian era attend the Great Dickens Christmas Fair in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 22, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

People play with a "time machine" installation during the Great Dickens Christmas Fair in San Francisco, the United States, Nov. 22, 2025. Photo: Xinhua