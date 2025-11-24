In pics: aftermath of Mount Semeru eruption in Indonesia

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2025 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Semeru in Lumajang regency, East Java, Indonesia. Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, prompting the country's volcanology agency to raise the alert level to the maximum. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)

People ride vehicles amid smoke and ash erupted from the Semeru volcano at Sumberwuluh village in Lumajang regency, East Java, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2025. Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, prompting the country's volcanology agency to raise the alert level to the maximum. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)