PHOTO / WORLD
In pics: aftermath of Mount Semeru eruption in Indonesia
By Xinhua Published: Nov 24, 2025 09:48 AM
This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2025 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Semeru in Lumajang regency, East Java, Indonesia. Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, prompting the country's volcanology agency to raise the alert level to the maximum. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2025 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Semeru in Lumajang regency, East Java, Indonesia. Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, prompting the country's volcanology agency to raise the alert level to the maximum. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)


 
People ride vehicles amid smoke and ash erupted from the Semeru volcano at Sumberwuluh village in Lumajang regency, East Java, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2025. Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, prompting the country's volcanology agency to raise the alert level to the maximum. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)

People ride vehicles amid smoke and ash erupted from the Semeru volcano at Sumberwuluh village in Lumajang regency, East Java, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2025. Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, prompting the country's volcanology agency to raise the alert level to the maximum. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)


 