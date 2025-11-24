Cold-water swimming season starts in Warsaw, Poland

Winter swimming enthusiasts take a dip in the icy waters of the Vistula River in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 23, 2025. Sunday marked the opening of the cold-water swimming season in Warsaw. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Winter swimmers warm up by a bonfire on the snowy banks of the Vistula River in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 23, 2025. Sunday marked the opening of the cold-water swimming season in Warsaw. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)