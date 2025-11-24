2025 Original Santa Claus Parade held in Toronto, Canada

A man dressed as Santa Claus waves to crowds during the 2025 Original Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2025. Featuring dozens of themed floats and marching bands, the annual parade was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A boy poses for photos with dressed-up paraders during the 2025 Original Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2025. Featuring dozens of themed floats and marching bands, the annual parade was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dressed-up paraders pose for photos during the 2025 Original Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2025. Featuring dozens of themed floats and marching bands, the annual parade was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dressed-up paraders pose for photos during the 2025 Original Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2025. Featuring dozens of themed floats and marching bands, the annual parade was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dressed-up band performs on a float during the 2025 Original Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 23, 2025. Featuring dozens of themed floats and marching bands, the annual parade was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)