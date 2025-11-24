Int'l metallurgy exhibition kicks off in Iran's capital

People talk with each other at the 22nd International Exhibition of Metallurgy, also known as Iran METAFO, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 20, 2025. The four-day event came to an end on Nov. 23, attracting 610 Iranian companies as well as 113 foreign firms. (Xinhua/Shadati)

The 20th International Exhibition of Metallurgy, known as Iran METAFO, kicked off on Friday in the Iranian capital Tehran.A total of 800 domestic and foreign companies took part in the exhibition, which will continue until Monday, Iran's IRIB news agency reported.The companies are from 21 countries, including China, Germany, Italy, Japan and Türkiye, the report said.During the exhibition, the companies have put on display their latest achievements in mining, forging, machining, and molding, the IRIB quoted head of the event's organizer Abdolkarim Jalali as saying.He added the number of companies attending this year's exhibition registered a 30-percent increase compared to last year.According to the IRIB, the exhibition is the largest of its kind in West Asia.

