Int'l metallurgy exhibition kicks off in Iran's capital

People talk with each other at the 22nd International Exhibition of Metallurgy, also known as Iran METAFO, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 20, 2025. The four-day event came to an end on Nov. 23, attracting 610 Iranian companies as well as 113 foreign firms. (Xinhua/Shadati)
